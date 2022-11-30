Guinness named a 26-year-old British cat oldest in the world

A British cat approaching the age of 27 is the oldest cat alive. Flossie the cat is 26 years and 316 days old.

She was adopted as a stray and lived with her first owner for ten years before being donated to Cats Protection.

The organisation that maintains the records has found her a new home.

According to the organisation that maintains the records, Flossie was adopted as a stray living near a hospital with her siblings and lived with her first owner for approximately ten years. Flossie lived with the sister of her original owner for 14 years, until the death of both owners.

Flossie was taken in by a second relative who cared for her for approximately three years before donating her to Cats Protection.

Cats Protection found a new home for Flossie with Vicki Green.

Green communicated to Guinness World Records, “She sometimes misses her litter box or needs help grooming herself, but I can help with all of that. We’re in this together.”

Added, “Cats Protection has a lot of mature cats in need of a home and they don’t need to be high maintenance. All they want is a cuddle and somewhere warm to sleep. I’m glad that Cats Protection matched me with Flossie; adopting her has been rewarding for us both.”

