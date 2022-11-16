Harry and Meghan use VR to take their brand global

According to experts, the Sussexes intend to make a virtual reality impact in order to build their brand into a “truly global” shape.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in talks with an award-winning technology startup over the first public “land sale” on the virtual plane, which if successful would be the first of its kind.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would rub shoulders with Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, and Paris Hilton if they joined the so-called metaverse, according to The Mirror.

Members of the public might visit the Sussexes using virtual reality headsets in a move that would give the couple a “greater ability to spread their message.”

According to a source close to the couple: “Both Meghan and Harry believe they will an even greater ability to spread their message if they have a presence in the virtual world as well as the physical world.”

“They’ve spoken to a variety of experts and the view is this is the next stage to take their brand truly global.”

Insiders believe the move would catapult the Sussexes to the next level, with the Pax.world organisation deep in advanced talks with the Sussexes over the “Meg-averse.”

According to one insider, while the couple has already “gone global,” a metaverse transfer would propel them to a “different stratosphere.”

Frank Fitzgerald, the founder of Pax.World, agreed, saying: “We’re offering Harry and Meghan a plot of prime pax.world land and the chance to collaborate with the world’s leading architects, build on it, and connect with new audiences.

“If they are to pursue business and entertainment deals, position themselves as thought leaders, and progress their charity work, they must partner with a platform that shares their values.”

“Imagine Meghan hosting a podcast in the metaverse, or Harry hosting a conference on sustainability with world leaders without having to board a plane.”

