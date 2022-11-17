Hero dog saves 6-year-old from neighbor’s dog

Every day, we witness a variety of amusing and unusual dog videos on the internet. Fuzzy buddies are currently among the most popular animals in the world.

However, some dog videos can still surprise us by revealing things we would never imagine.

A remarkable video posted online shows a German Shepherd rescuing his owner’s 6-year-old boy from a neighbour’s dog.

Footage uploaded online shows Tank, the dog, playing with the small kid outside their Florida home when a dark canine approached aggressively from the neighbour’s home.

The dog dashed across the lawn, straight for the child. Tank, on the other hand, instantly put up a solid defence to keep everything safe.

Just in time, the German Shepherd stepped between the youngster and the other dog. It came face to face with the dark canine seconds later and made sure it didn’t get too close to the child.

Watch video:

The tank was eventually able to chase the other dog away from their home until the neighbour came. The boy’s mother was seen fleeing the house in an attempt to save her son. She was obviously grateful Tank was there to defend him.

“Our neighbour’s dog randomly charged at my son last night & my Tanky saved him from getting mauled or worst,” the mother explained.

When the video was released online, people were blown away by the dog’s bravery.

