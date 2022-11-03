Advertisement
Huge Christmas baubles seen speeding down London street after coming loose

  • Two giant Christmas baubles were seen running amok down a busy street in London on Monday night.
  • One of the ornaments hit a lamppost, causing it to shed its shiny skin and roll down the street.
  • The incident occurred as Storm Claudio pounded the country with severe winds and rain.
Two huge Christmas baubles were seen running amok down a busy street in London on Monday night.

Halloween was still going on when the Christmas nightmare rolled down Tottenham Court Road and into town.

As Storm Claudio pounded the country with severe winds and rain, a 46-second video shows the giant mirrored ornaments, each larger than automobiles, crashing down the road.

Storm Claudio from France prompted a yellow Met Office warning for England’s southern coast.

TheShadeBorough posted the video and wrote, “Looks like these Christmas decorations couldn’t withstand the heavy winds in Central London last night! Two giant baubles were spotted flying through Tottenham Court Road.”

One of the big baubles was caught on camera hitting a lamppost, which made it shed its shiny skin. It then kept going down the street.

It’s not clear where the balls came from, but drivers had to move out of the way as they rolled down the street.

People on social media quickly shared the video, saying it looked like “a giant game of pinball” or a scene from a disaster movie.

Anastasia, a TikTok user, said, “Imagine you’re casually walking by and a fat ball like that is coming right at you.”

Robert Bailey made a joke on Twitter: “And THAT’S why you don’t put up Christmas decorations early.”

Another person wrote, “Imagine hitting your car and having to explain to the insurance company that a giant bauble did the damage.”

It is thought that the baubles were taken care of soon after the video was taken.

The incident occurred the day before Oxford Street’s Christmas light switch-on on Wednesday, which is likely to draw large crowds.

