Hunter shot scary 8ft Bigfoot who put baby on back and fled away

A frightened hunter who claims to have seen Bigfoot said he fired an arrow at the enormous beast, but it was unconcerned and simply scooped up its young and moved away.

The reported incident occurred on November 9, 2013, in Duchess County, New York State, USA.

According to a report in the BigFoot Field Researchers Organisation (BFRO), the witnesses initially thought they spotted a bear, but after scaring it away, they observed two creatures emerge from the undergrowth.

One of them stood between eight to eight and a half feet tall.

“I was out hunting when I saw a creature that I thought was a bear,” the eyewitness stated.

Advertisement

“Then a second, much smaller creature that I realised was a Bigfoot, come out of the brush.”

“I shot at them with my bow to scare them, and the larger one, which must have been eight to eight and a half feet tall picked up the smaller one and placed it on its back and walked, not ran, away,” the hunter explained.

“I then quickly packed up and ran to the UTV I was using.”

The incident was later followed up on by one of the BFRO’s investigators, Lisa Gilmore, who stated they had called the witness to corroborate the facts.

She describes what the hunter saw from around 200 yards away as “was brown in colour and appeared to be foraging in the brush for food with a smaller creature close by.”

“He observed the creature for a period of about one minute before he realised that it may in fact be a Bigfoot.”

Advertisement

The hunter was frightened by what he saw, “and decided to aim his bow at the Bigfoot and fired a shot at the creature. The smaller creature climbed on the back of the larger one.”

“The larger one then stood up and they walked for about 100 yards away from the witness before disappearing out of sight.”

She told, “The witness did tell me that he spends much of his time in the woods hunting during the fall months and has observed bears before, but has never seen creatures like these.”

She stated that the distance at which the hunter saw the thing develop disturbed her, but in order to determine whether a sighting was still possible, she walked out into the woods to recreate the situation.

Also Read Planes crash in midair, leaving no survivors Two individuals are believed to have died in a plane disaster in...