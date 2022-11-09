Husband left the day before wedding, she took mom on honeymoon

Breakups are never easy, but one woman’s amazing story of being rejected the day before her wedding undoubtedly tops the list. While the initial story seemed to be extremely upsetting, Lacie Gooch made certain to exact revenge on her ex-husband-to-be.

Lacie detailed the “pettiest thing” she did after a relationship in a popular TikTok video that has topped a stunning 10.4 million views since publishing, which featured jetting out on a vacation with her mother.

She elaborated: “So, after five years together and the day before we were supposed to get married, my ex decided that he didn’t love me anymore and he didn’t want to get married. And that’s fine.”

“I went on our honeymoon, which his parents paid for, with my mother, and we had the nicest time.

“And then when I got back I took my engagement ring and the wedding band that he bought, I went to the jewellery store and they gave me almost every single penny back.”

Advertisement

“It isn’t as much as what he told me he paid for it – it doesn’t matter, but it’s just another lie that he had told me.”

However, Lacie’s break-up story did not finish there, as she used the proceeds from the ring to fund a second sunny holiday.

“I used that money and I went to the Virgin Islands for two weeks, I came back, did a burn the dress photoshoot with the dress I was supposed to get married in,” she continued.

“And then after our house sold I wouldn’t let him have any of the money and I got a boob job!”

Thankfully, Lacie has confessed that she has already moved on and has put the past behind her.

Advertisement

The video’s caption read: “And now I have a babe of a bf who treats me like a queen. I should honestly thank my ex cause I’m the real winner here.”

While Lacie first claimed that her reaction to the separation was petty, TikTokers swarmed to the comment area to declare that her reaction was far from it.

One person said: “That was not petty m’am. That was beyond clever!!”

“Honestly not even petty, that all sounds very fair imo,” a second agreed.

Also Read I’m single and won’t date until my dogs approve A dog lover has freely confessed that she would never date someone...