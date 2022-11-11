Iconic Rosogollas are sold for Rs 3 per piece in West Bengal shop

Advertisement
  • Bengalis have always loved sweets at the end of, before, or even during meals.
  • The rosogolla is popular in villages and cities, and all sweet shops stock it.
  • Its history is causing trouble between Odisha and Bengal, but in the tug of war, Bengal won.
No happy event in Bengal is complete without sweets, whether it’s a wedding or a rice ceremony. To be more specific, the rosogolla is the most well-known of all of them. Bengalis have always loved sweets at the end of, before, or even during meals.

This hasn’t changed over time or between generations. From ancient times to the present, people have always loved rosogolla.

The rosogolla is already known everywhere in the world. Its history is causing trouble between Odisha and West Bengal. But in the tug of war, Bengal came out on top. So, in all of Bengal, the rosogolla is known to be a sign of good times.

Rosogolla is popular in villages and cities, and all sweet shops stock it. Today’s sweets aren’t only white. Jaggery rosogolla for winter, mango rosogolla for summer, and many more are popular.

However, because the sweet is so popular, some versions are frequently sold at exorbitant prices. Rosogolla in Bagnan, Howrah, only costs Rs 3 per piece, which is a welcome change.

The sweet shop owned by Tapan Samanta is in Howrah Bagnan, Harinarayanpur Bazar. Evening time is when you can get hot rosogolla, pantua, and langcha for only Rs 3 each.

Tapan said that he has been making rosogolla, pantua, and langcha at this rate for several years. He makes money from it. He does everything at the shop by himself, from getting water to making sweets. It’s a hard job.

The Geographical Indications Registry said in 2019 that Bengal gets to keep the Geographical Indications (GI) status given to “Banglar Rosogolla,” even though there was a bittersweet fight over where it came from.

West Bengal’s “Banglar Rosogolla” got a GI tag in November 2017. In February 2018, a guy claiming to be the head of Odisha’s regional development trust filed a rectification petition to cancel the sweet’s GI registration in Bengal.

The Registry dismissed Odisha’s rectification petition on October 31, 2019, due to late evidence.

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


