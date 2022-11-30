If you can find the basketball in 7 seconds, you’re a hawk!

Netizens adore optical illusions.

It’s a fun way to kill time and show off problem-solving skills.

Studies show visual illusions improve attentiveness and observation.

Let’s see.

Find Basketball in 7 Seconds

The image shows pears, cherries, coconuts, watermelon, oranges, grapefruit, plums, strawberries, and bananas.

It’s enticing to see so many healthy, nutritious fruits in one spot. No, this is about a basketball that snuck amid the apples.

Find the basketball amid the fruits in 7 seconds.

Seven seconds to find the basketball?

The image of chopped and entire fruits recalls Fruit Ninja (that mobile game where you need to cut fruits into pieces).

The aim is to find a basketball amid the fruits in 7 seconds. Observe the image carefully to complete this task in time. This test is about observation, and attentiveness will help you solve the puzzle.

7-Second Basketball Solution

Red circles identify the basketball.

