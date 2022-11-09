I’m single and won’t date until my dogs approve

A dog lover has freely confessed that she would never date someone who her two chihuahuas did not approve of. Jahnnalee Randall, 34, chooses to spend all of her time with her four-legged canine buddies rather than looking for love. If she were to pursue romance, her significant other would have to be approved by her dogs first.

Jahnnalee, a stand-up comedian and influencer, has always felt that her relationships have gotten in the way of her business, and men have previously felt envy of her dogs. “I would never date someone who doesn’t get along with dogs. And I wouldn’t date someone who thinks Gizmo and Starleena are not my kids. They are absolutely my furry kiddos,” she told the sources.

Jahnnalee explained her previous relationships: “They always seemed to get jealous when the Furry Kiddos would be stopped in public. I can’t help it that they have fans.”

The social media sensation, who lives in Wisconsin, USA, has “no interest being with anyone romantically” and values her freedom.

If she does decide to date, it must be someone in the entertainment world who knows her industry.

Advertisement

“It’s very important to have similar interests and also vital that they know how our career works,” she said, adding that Gizmo and Starleena “help to pay the bills.”

Any potential companion would have to be approved by her pups, who had “great judgments of character.”

The 34-year-old can tell if her pets like someone and said she’d “definitely trust a dog’s judgment over a human’s any day.”

Jahnnalee has spent over $40,000 (£34,000) on her dogs, including their attire, accessories, and acting training, since deciding to devote all of her time and money to them.

Gizmo and Starleena have almost 400 dresses, 24 pairs of shoes, and even a toy Lamborghini with a personalised licence plate.

Advertisement

The three eat together at the dinner table, where the puppies have their own high chairs and frequently refuse to eat until spoon-fed.

“I cook them either venison, shredded chicken breast, turkey or ground burgers mixed with carrots, peas, cauliflower, broccoli, sweet potato and eggs,” she explained.

Gizmo, a 12-year-old chihuahua with long hair, enjoys being in front of the camera and on the red carpet, where he is frequently invited to film premieres.

But it’s the house’s one-year-old diva Starleena who “always needs everything to be about her.”

Also Read Thief knocks himself out while flees with £15k bags A group of masked individuals burst into the Louis Vuitton store in...