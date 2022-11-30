Indore doctor complains about neighbor’s rooster crows

The crowing of a rooster can help people get up early in some regions. However, a doctor in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has filed a police complaint against his neighbour over the matter. The doctor lives in the Palasia neighbourhood of the city and was irritated by his neighbour’s rooster’s crowing. The police stated that they will first attempt to talk to both sides, and if that fails, they may take legal action.

In command of Palasia police station Doctor Alok Modi, who resides near the Greater Kailash Hospital in Palasia, has submitted a written complaint, according to Sanjay Singh Bains.

“We will first try to resolve it by talking to both the parties. If the problem persists, action will be taken under section 133 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC),” Mr Bains stated.

The section discusses removing an “illegal obstruction or annoyance” from a public space.

Dr Modi stated in his complaint that a woman near his house raises chickens and dogs and that the rooster crows every morning at 5 a.m., which bothers him.

Dr Modi also stated that he goes home late at night and is irritated by the rooster’s early morning wake-up call.

The police will shortly approach both parties to examine the situation and find a solution to the doctor’s complaint.

