Internet calls bus-ladder-climbing motorcyclist “Superman”

On social media, a video of a man carrying a large motorcycle on his head while climbing up on a bus to place it on the carrier is gaining popularity. The video was published on Twitter on Friday by a person named ‘Gulzar Sahab,’ and it has now received over 76,000 views and 5,000 likes.

“They are really superhuman,” the post’s caption stated.

Watch the video

They are really super human 👏🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/kNruhcRzE1 Advertisement — ज़िन्दगी गुलज़ार है ! (@Gulzar_sahab) November 25, 2022

A man is seen in the video walking towards a bus while carrying a hefty motorcycle over his head. Seconds later, he is seen walking along the side of the bus on a shaky ladder, straight to the top, to load the two-wheeler into the carrier.

The man carefully climbed the steps one by one while balancing the big truck on his head. He eventually made it to the top and secured the motorcycle to the bus’s roof.

The video has stunned internet users since it was shared. “I literally need that neck strength,” one user said. “The real BAHUBALI,” another added.

A third person described the man as “superman,” while a fourth said, “Wow, great strength.” “Even captain America would be not do like this,” one user added. Another person wrote, “This is not heroic… it’s sheer need to earn to feed their family. They risk injury so they can eat that day… they are exploited.”

The location of the video’s production is unknown.

Meanwhile, speaking of extraordinary power, a video of a 56-year-old lady lifting large weights and using other gym equipment went viral a while back. Humans of Madras and Madra Barbell shared the video on Instagram.

The woman was shown in the video lifting large weights, dumbbells, and numerous other gym apparatus and equipment while wearing a saree. The post received more than 1.1 million views and 70,000 likes. The internet was completely blown away by her remarkable trip.

