Jane Park pays her boyfriend Rs 57 lakh annually

When talking about relationships, you may have heard words like spiritualism, love, and others. But Jane Park, who is 26 and became a millionaire at age 17, has a different idea of what love is. She was willing to pay men an annual salary of Rs. 57 lakh just to be her boyfriend.

The 26-year-old earned Rs 9.45 crore in 2013’s EuroMillions. She was 17 and the youngest female to win a major jackpot.

She made waves by offering a 57-lakh-rupee-a-year wage to her boyfriend. She started a website where boys could apply.

Park recently posted a video on TikTok about how she had found her boyfriend. In the video, she said, “I have discovered love.” In the video’s caption, she wished the child a happy birthday.

However, Jane Park’s first relationship had ended.She works as a model and a social media influencer at the moment, and she has more than 2 lakh Instagram followers. She also keeps her website up to date with new videos and photos.

Jane was with a boy she didn’t know in her most recent video. He has also been seen at the market and in the bathtub. In another video, Jane can be seen kissing the man.

At first, people thought the man might be one of Jane’s fans, but after seeing all the footage, they changed their minds. Then Jane told him that his name was Lee and that he was her new boyfriend.

Jane Park seems to be having a lot of fun with her new friend. She is also doing well as a model and social media influencer on Instagram. No matter what, her boyfriend also seems to be having a good time.

