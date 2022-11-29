Japanese cafe’s coffee latte art is adorable

Coffee enthusiasts enjoy visiting new cafes and restaurants to sample a variety of coffee varieties.

A cup of coffee can improve your mood on a terrible day. It aids in enhancing the production of neurotransmitters such as serotonin, noradrenaline, and dopamine. The majority of coffee enthusiasts enjoy visiting new cafes and restaurants to sample a variety of coffee varieties. Those who appreciate art on the foam or cream of their coffee can find it in a Japanese coffee shop.

Pikachu, Hello Kitty, and the Shiba Inu dog that appears on Dogecoin are just a few examples of the characters that coffee latte artist Runa can create, according to an Instagram video posted by Japan ON page. The location of cafe is in Harajuku, Tokyo.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Japan ON (@japanoninsta)

“The untold stories of Japan. On this episode I went to Cafe reissue located in Harajuku, Tokyo. Where I met Runa! A very talented latte artist. She can make 2d and 3d latte art of any character from any anime or video game that you can think of. Runa was very kind and made me two 3d latte art coffees one was Totoro from Ghibli and the other one was Kirby from Nintendo! Would you try Runa’s latte art or is it too cute to drink?” the caption of the video states.

The video was uploaded a day ago and has received 18,000 likes and 3,200,000 likes.

One user said, “Will definitely visit this cafe next year.”

“I love that,” commented another person.

“Great Skill,” remarked a third user.

A fourth individual stated, “Case Closed my favorite anime of all time it’s well known in the states but I love it.”

A few of them also added heart and applause emojis to the post. The date of posting was November 27.

