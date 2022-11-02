“Just another day at this office”: Diver escapes a tiger shark. Watch

Sharks frighten those who are not professional divers or are unfamiliar with their behaviour. Fear has largely been instilled in people by films depicting sharks as frightening predators. In a video going popular on Instagram, a professional diver is seen having a narrow escape as a shark threatens to bite her just as she is ready to step into the water but she has the presence of mind to discourage the attack from turning fatal.

The footage was shared on Instagram by photographer Juan Oliphant and author, freediver, and model Ocean Ramsey. Ramsey is seen in the video wearing scuba diving gear and getting ready to go into the ocean. However, she spots a tiger shark named Nikki just in time. The shark approaches with its mouth gaping, biting the diver’s fin.

“We love Tiger shark Queen Nikki’s enthusiasm to greet @oceanramsey. Ocean reading an approach quickly and accurately knowing when to respectfully back up. @oneoceandiving the safety diver is always the first person in the water and the last person out and the one responsible for respectfully evaluating the sharks behavior before inviting others into the water,” says a section of the caption.

Watch the video:

“Wanted to talk to you about your insurance,” commented one Instagram user. “Talk about a surprise right when you stick your head in the water,” told another. “Just another day at this office,” wrote a third.

"Do you know if she recognized you and that's why she came up like that?" a user asked. Juan Oliphant replied to the user and wrote, "I think she just was excited but the light off the ladder. The water was really dirty this day so any light reflecting would get attention." Ramsey has also authored a book called 'What You Should Know About Sharks,' which discusses shark language and how to avoid, discourage, or deal with sharks.

