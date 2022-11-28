Kaziranga Park One-horned Rhinoceros Turns Violent

Animal attacks have escalated in recent years, resulting in human mortality when a huge mammal penetrates a residential colony or attacks people who enter the forests for a variety of reasons. A one-horned rhinoceros recently assaulted two persons in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, gravely injuring them. The incident is believed to have happened in the Borbeel part of the park’s Kohora forest range.

On Saturday, a female rhino attacked two people who were working on a road clearing in the forest. Binod Saro, a Kaziranga forest worker, and Jiban Saro, a local kid, were recognised.

The duo was rescued by the forest department and was rushed to Kohora civil hospital for immediate treatment. They were later shifted to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital for advanced treatment. “Two persons got injured after being attacked by a female rhino while they were engaged in patrolling road clearance work. Our forest worker Binod Saro and a local youth Jiban Saro were injured in the rhino attack incident. After providing preliminary treatment at Kohora civil hospital we sent them to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for further treatment,” confirmed Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi, the forest range officer. He further added that the incident took place at the Borbeel anti-poaching camp area.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time humans have been attacked after rhinoceros became aggressive in and near Kaziranga National Park. Earlier this month, a woman named Priya Chaora was severely hurt in a rhino attack in Hathikuli Tea Estate, which is located on the outskirts of the national park. According to accounts, the rhino escaped from Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) roughly two months before the incident and was still roaming around the area.

Moheshwar Hazarika, a forest department employee, was murdered in a rhino assault in a same place in January 2021.

