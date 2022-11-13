A woman in Kerala signed a contract saying that she would “allow” her husband to rest out with his friends until 9 pm.

The contract was signed on a piece of paper with a Rs 50 stamp on it.

Thanks to a plan that the groom’s friends came up with, a recently married woman in Kerala signed a contract saying that she would “allow” her husband to hang out with his friends until 9 pm and that she wouldn’t call him during that time.

People often think that once someone gets married, they don’t have as much time to spend with their friends because marriage comes with its own set of responsibilities. According to the report, the contract was signed on a piece of paper with a Rs 50 stamp on it.

Archana S, the bride in question, signed a contract that says, “Even after we get married, my husband Raghu S KDR will be able to hang out with his friends until 9 pm, and I promise not to call him during that time.” Not only that. The contract, which was dated November 5, was also signed by two people who saw it.

Raghu’s buddies presented Archana the contract for their Palakkad wedding on November 5. Social media helped it go viral. Raghu is part of a WhatsApp group with 17 badminton players who surprise buddies on their wedding days, according to Asianet. Planned contract.

The contract was supposed to minimise courtship-era disputes. One pizza a month, always saying yes to “ghar ka khana,” “must and should” wear saree every day, late-night parties “allowed” but “only with me,” daily gym visits, Sunday breakfast, taking nice pictures at every party, and shopping every 15 days

