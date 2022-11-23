Knowledge test: How much does each animal in this photo weigh?

Many TikTok users couldn’t solve the difficult puzzle.

Determine how much each animal weighs and how much all three weigh combined.

A horse, a sheep, and a frog face you. Concentrate and compute the numbers patiently to answer the question.

Advertisement

In the photo, three animals have various weights. Find out how much each animal weighs and how much they all weigh. Can you?

Many TikTok users couldn’t solve the difficult puzzle. Determine how much each animal weighs and how much all three weigh combined. A horse, a sheep, and a frog face you. Concentrate and compute the numbers patiently to answer the question. You have 30 seconds to solve it.

How to find the solution is at the bottom of the article.

Advertisement

Done? You’re not alone if not. Users couldn’t find out the answer. The horse (H) weighs 17 kg. and the frog (F) weighs 3 kg. S weighs 7 kg, thus she and the frog weigh 10 kg together.

The three animals (F+S+H) total 27 kg (3+7+17). If you encounter a similar problem, try these steps:

All three photographs have two animals. Pick two photographs; one animal is in both. Let’s pick the horses. The sheep (H+S=24) weighs 4 kilos more than the frog (H+F=20: 24-20=4). So the sheep is 4 kg heavier than the frog.

Go to the third picture without the horse (S+F=10 kg). As we observed, the sheep is 4 kilos heavier than the frog (24-20=4), so there are 6 kilos left in the third picture of 10 (10-4=6). Sheep and frog share 6 kg equally, thus each weighs 3 (62=3). So, assuming the frog is lighter (but heavy for a frog, as you’ll see), the frog is 3 kilos and the sheep is 7 (3+4=7) kilos.

Now remove the non-weight horse’s from the horses to get the horse’s weight. Horse+frog=20 -frog (3) Equals horse (17), -sheep (7) = horse (17), hence the horse weighs 17 kg either way.

Advertisement

It works with whatever two pictures you chose first – that’s math for you!

Also Read This brain teaser requires hawk-like eyes to spot the hidden animal Brain puzzles increase mood and refresh the brain. Ready to have fun...