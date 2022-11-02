Laughing Personality Test: What your laugh says about you

Laughing style and personality traits have been linked in several studies.

Only people who are like you can get your sense of humour.

Read on to learn about the different types of laughs and the personality traits that go with them.

1-Loud Laugh Personality Traits

A booming laugh indicates fearlessness, boldness, and confidence. You’re indifferent to opinions. You pursue your goals with clarity. Impressive determination.

You live fully. You’re vivacious. Your laugh is sincere too. You won’t lie. Your adventurous spirit thrives on adventures. You enjoy laughing everywhere.

2-Giggly Laugh Personality Traits

If you giggle, you’re bashful, reserved, and coy. You laugh a lot, but you appear self-conscious.

Avoid attention. You dislike attention. Enjoy, but stay alert. You only like certain people. Trustworthy. You’re smarter.

3-Covering Mouth Laugh Personality Traits

If you put your hand over your mouth and laugh, it shows that you are unique and have your own habits. You are a very careful person who notices everything.

What most people don’t pay attention to, you must have seen. You like to watch what’s going on around you. You like small things. Only people who are like you can get your sense of humour.

