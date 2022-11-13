Little Ranbir Kapoor is going viral and he looks just like the star

Nirav Bhatt, a child model, looks just like Ranbir Kapoor from Saawariya.

He even did commercials for Alia Bhatt’s brand and everyone called him “Ranbir sir”.

Nirav already has 4,000 fans on Instagram.

Ranbir Kapoor first movie, Saawariya, came out 15 years ago, and it was an instant hit. People fell in love with the boyish charm and innocence of his on-screen character, and even though some of his movies haven’t been huge hits, he is still a star in his own right (his most recent, Brahmastra, remains rather contentious).

It’s not surprising that one “mini Ranbir” is now being called a “mini-star” on the Internet. Nirav Bhatt, a child model, looks just like Ranbir did when he was a kid, and he already has more than 4,000 fans on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nirav Bhatt (@nirav_16bhatt)

“I was just 4 when Mumma said, ‘Tu to mera chota Ranbir hai’,” Nirav told Bombay Humans. Since then, many people have told him how much he looks like that man. He even did commercials for Alia Bhatt’s brand, and everyone on the set called him “Ranbir sir.”

Alia put his pictures on her social media. Nirav, who is seven years old, is now focusing on his schoolwork and practising the piano.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nirav Bhatt (@nirav_16bhatt)

He is learning Kesariya on the piano so that he can play it for Ranbir when they meet. Nirav wants to be an actor and hopes that people will love him as much as they love Ranbir.

“Loved ones call me Little Ranbir Kapoor (LRK),” Nirav’s Instagram bio reads. His mom and dad take care of the account.

The 7-year-old boy is having fun with the fact that he looks like one of Bollywood’s biggest stars right now, but he told Humans of Bombay that his mom tells him to just be himself. And being himself is pretty cool. Watch him play “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran on his piano:

