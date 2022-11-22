Man Avoids Injury Many Times in Bull Run, Internet says Lucky Day

A scary video has gone viral on social media, showing a guy almost being crushed during a bull run but escaping unhurt three times in the streets in front of bystanders.

A man clothed in black is seen rushing in the footage while competing in a bull run. Several enormous bulls with long horns can be seen chasing him. The first bull comes charging at him, almost hitting him in the back, but he avoids the blow and the bull slams into the wall in front of him.

The man then rushes toward the road, but another bull charges at him, almost missing him with a tiny nudge from the beast. The first bull was getting ready to hit him again by this point, and the man had nowhere to go because he was encircled by running bulls. Another bull raced at him from behind, and the man was oblivious to the animal’s approach. He jumps to move in a new direction, and for a brief moment, the two bulls collide and collapse. Following this lucky break, the man leaps over the barrier and mixes into the crowd.

Watch the video

The video has attracted the interest of social media users, who are all awestruck by the man’s fortune. @uoldguy tweeted the video with the description, “Someone’s lucky day.”

The video has received thousands of views as well as likes and comments since it was shared.

“He escaped death 5 times; I thought him not getting impaled should count as 3, so he escaped death 7 times,” one user said.

There were also comments that were critical of those who participated in these unsafe events.

The exact location of the incident is unknown.