Man creative Google resume stuns the web

Resumes are regarded as one of the most crucial documents when applying for jobs since they provide a potential employer with a work profile of the candidate. Job seekers are frequently advised to display their qualifications on their resumes in a way that would set them apart from the other applicants and help them advance to the interview stage. In one such case, a man created a CV in such a unique way that it drew a lot of attention on social media.

Aditya Sharma, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at HiCounselor and a LinkedIn member, described a résumé in a way that drew admiration from many on the platform. The résumé looks to be designed after Google search results, including subheadings for education and professional experience. The template also included search bars and connections to his educational history and skills. It’s also worth noting that the design was created in Google Chrome’s dark mode.

He added with the photograph, “Google is the dream company of many, but they are extremely selective. So, I have come up with a creative version of a Google dark theme resume. Do you think this resume will attract recruiters’ attention? I used Figma to create this design. Please let me know your feedback .”

He shared the post on November 13, and it has received over 11,000 likes and 58 reposts since then. Several individuals remarked on the one-of-a-kind design template.

“Aditya Sharma I have so many people in a queue looking forward to use your template. Kindly share it soon ” one user stated
“Your idea and this version of resume is creative and commendable, but keeping in mind, resumes and cover letters are often printed and filed , whereas dark theme is not print and paper friendly, your content won’t be visible !!,” second added.

“Fantastic piece work,” said a third user.

Another person said, “Such a creative idea! Could you share, please? It perfectly plays that ‘Did you mean’ thing. It also subtly suggests using those page numbers that “There’s much more” And literally EVERYONE knows where to look for what on a google search results page! One genuine question though. Why did you choose dark theme? Wouldn’t bright theme be not more impactful?”

Mr Sharma has also created résumé templates for corporations such as Amazon and Netflix.

