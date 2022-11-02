Man is marrying for the 88th time, bride is his ex-wife

A 61-year-old guy from Majalengka, West Java, Indonesia, is planning his 88th marriage. The senior citizen, identified as Kaan, is planning to marry his ex-wife from his 86th wedding, according to Tribunnews.

Because of his numerous marriages, he has earned the moniker “Playboy King.” The 61-year-old farmer stated that he could not refuse the woman’s return to him.

“Although we parted a long time ago, the love between us is still strong,” Although it has been a long time since we separated, the love between us is still strong,” the farmer told the publication. The groom-to-be said that his ex-wife is still in love with him, despite the fact that their marriage only lasted a month at the time.

Kaan revealed that he married for the first time when he was 14 years old, and his first wife was two years his senior.

“Due to my poor attitude then, my wife asked for a divorce after two years into the marriage.” He did not elaborate on the phrase “poor attitude.”

Kaan admitted that he was angry as a result of the occurrence, so he sought ‘spiritual’ knowledge to make more ladies fall in love with him. He stated, “But I do not want to do things that are not good for women. I also refuse to play with their emotions.” “Rather than committing immorality, it is better that I get married,” he added.

There is no information available on Kaan’s offspring from his 87 marriages.

