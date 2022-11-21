Man Riding a Bicycle with Nine Children: Viral Video

A video of a guy riding a bicycle with nine children on board has gone viral on social media. The viral video went viral just days after the world’s population surpassed 8 billion.

A user called Jaiky Yadav published the video on the microblogging network Twitter with the statement (in Hindi), “The world’s population has reached 8 billion, such humans have contributed a lot in achieving this achievement.”

आज दुनिया की आबादी 8 अरब हो गई, इस उपलब्धि को हासिल करने में ऐसे इंसानों को बहुत बड़ा योगदान रहा है👇 pic.twitter.com/Fiq62o0OiK — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) November 15, 2022

In the undated viral video clip, a man is seen riding his bicycle while carrying nine children. While three children are seated in the rear of the two-wheeler, one is seen standing on top of the others and clinging on to the man’s shoulders. Meanwhile, two of the kids are seen perched on the front bar of the bike, while the seventh is seen facing the man above the front wheel. The other two youngsters balanced themselves on the man’s arms, holding on to him the entire journey.

The video has received over 216K views, and netizens have left comments with varying sentiments. While some were astounded to witness the man single-handedly doing the arduous chore with grace, others blamed the population expansion on people like the bicycle rider.

