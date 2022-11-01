Man saves 4 siblings from house fire with a burning

When he took a wrong turn and ran into a burning house by accident, a man was able to save four siblings.

Brendon Birt, a wannabe rapper, was driving through Red Oak, Iowa, US, on October 23 when he took the wrong turn and saw a fire starting inside a house.

He told the local news station, “I just felt like someone was in there because it was so late at night, you know?

“I just knew that I had to act quick.”

Advertisement

Birt started banging on the windows and yelling “fire” to wake up anyone who might be inside, but for a while no one came out.

“Every second that was going by was just getting worse,” he said.

The Ring doorbell film shows three siblings, ages eight, 14 and 17, leaving the house as the fire devoured the front porch, followed by their 22-year-old brother, who raced through the front door.

The four families said that Birt’s yelling and banging on their doors woke them up because their smoke alarms hadn’t gone off even though there was a fire.

“They came out the door [and] I just felt like I just wanted to break down and cry,” Birt said.

Advertisement

One of the siblings said: “Everything was just black in the living room,” while the eldest, Bryce Harrison, described the scene as “an oven of heat and flames on the front wall”.

The adults in the house were out of town when the fire started, and the mother of the children, Tender Lehman, told Birt how thankful she was.

When she got back, she thanked Birt in person.

She told me, “I’m so incredibly grateful.”

“My kids wouldn’t have made it, man. They’re safe, and they’re safe because of him. I mean, lives were saved here. Souls. ”

Even though the children lived through the fire, their house was completely destroyed, and five of the family’s seven dogs died.

Advertisement