Man took 12 energy drinks in 10 minutes; pancreatic leaked

It’s never a good idea to consume energy drinks quickly while doing something else. Choking is the most likely result of drinking fast.

Consider consuming up to 12 energy drinks in 10 minutes. What do you expect to happen to you?

It is unusual to consume 12 energy drinks in 10 minutes. Hardcore gamers, on the other hand, are known to do some pretty crazy things with food and drinks in between multiplayer matches and other challenges.

This 36-year-old man will almost certainly never drink energy drinks again. He drank 12 cans to impress his coworkers but soon discovered that his pancreas had begun “digesting itself” as a result of the high levels of sugar, caffeine, and chemicals in the drinks.

Energy drinks are now quite popular among individuals of all ages all around the world. Its sugar rush can disrupt your sleep, but it can also inflict significant damage.

The gamer’s issue was discussed on the YouTube medical channel Chubbyemu. According to Dr Bernard Hsu, the clinical pharmacist behind ChubbyEmu, the gamer (only known as JS) was hard at work when he took a “legendary” dare of downing 12 energy drinks to impress his colleagues.

“Immediately after chugging all 12 energy drinks, JS didn’t feel well. To take his mind off everything, he started playing games” Dr. Hse stated.

Soon after finishing the cans, he began to feel sick to his stomach, followed by intense back discomfort. He began playing video games to divert himself. He gulped a shot of whiskey, believing it would relieve his pain. That’s when he puked in the kitchen sink.

The player was unable to eat or drink for a day before seeking medical assistance. He was diagnosed with hyperglycemia, a disorder characterised by elevated blood sugar levels.

But that wasn’t JS’s only difficulty. Doctors performed additional tests on JS, speculating that the harm caused by the energy drinks was severe.

