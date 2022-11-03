Man who won £11 million in lottery says he knew he would win due to trick

An Australian man has won £11 million ($20 million AUD) in a lottery.

He says he always knew he would win because of a smart trick he used.

Even though he’s got a lot of money now, the lucky old man says he still has to work.

A man who won millions in a lottery said he always knew he would win because of a smart trick he used.

The man won about £11 million ($20 million AUD) while drinking his morning coffee in Forster, New South Wales, Australia.

He told news.com.au, “This morning, before going to work, I thought I’d check my ticket. I had a bit of a moment, all right.

“It took a little bit to register, but I’m starting to register it now.

“I’m just sitting down now and having a coffee.”

But the man’s win didn’t come as much of a surprise to him because he thought his plan would always work out in the end.

He had been working this particular angle for a long time, and it involved “special numbers.”

“These are special numbers I’ve been playing for over 20 years. I always knew I was going to win,” he said.

“My family always said to me, ‘if anyone was ever going to win the lottery, it’s you.

“I’ve always thought of myself as being a little bit lucky, and now I have proof.”

Even though he’s got a lot of money now, the lucky old man says he still has to work.

“I’ve still got to go to work today. I love my job, so I’ll keep working,” he said.

“I’d love to buy a house and get a new car – just the normal things.

“It will be great just knowing there’s this nest egg there.

“I’m late for work now, so I’ve gotta go!”

The store where the man won has since talked to the newspaper and said that everyone is talking about the big win.

Michaela Rinkin, who works for the newsXpress store, said, “Gossip’s got around that we’ve sold a $20 million winning entry, and people are coming in checking their tickets, hoping it’s them.

“We last sold a division-one winning entry earlier this year in Monday and Wednesday Lotto, so we’re no stranger to making millionaires.”

