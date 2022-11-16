Massive river monster with ‘bear-like’ claws terrorises kayakers

After appearing beneath their kayak, a snapping turtle surprised a mother and daughter on a fishing excursion.

Shala Holm was fishing with her daughter Avery on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota, when they came upon the creature.

“Suddenly my daughter said, ‘mom, be quiet, I hear something breathing,'” the 67-year-old stated.

“It took a while before we saw the nose of a turtle swimming toward the kayak. As it got closer, we saw how big it was.”

“He dove under the kayak and latched himself onto the fishing basket with his nails, [and] we were so freaked out about the size.”

Advertisement

The two had discovered a snapping turtle, which is famed for its powerful beak-like jaw and lengthy life expectancy, with some reaching 100 years of age.

Shala believed the turtle was 29 inches across, illustrating the reptile’s enormous size.

“People asked I was afraid, and I must admit at the time I was, which is kind of silly because I am bigger than he was and hopefully smarter,” the mother continued.

“I guess because we were so close to him, being in the kayak, and I didn’t know how badly he wanted those fish and if he would try and get into the kayak.”

“I wasn’t sure how I would get him off the basket. I was nervous about grabbing the handle of the basket, I wasn’t sure how badly he wanted the fish and how aggressive he might be.”

“We’ve all heard stories of snappers snapping a broom stick handle in two.”

Advertisement

After the couple escaped its grasp, it returned the next day to acquire photographic evidence, indicating that one viewing was insufficient.

“We never heard him or saw him again until he was clinging onto the basket,” Shala explained.

“My heart was racing but I was able to grab my phone and snap a few pictures.”

“I was amazed at the size of his outstretched legs; his feet were the size of my fist and then add those nails!”

“I was afraid he might claw his way on top of the basket.”

Advertisement

Shala then forwarded the images to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which estimated that the one she encountered was 15 years old.

She hopes to see the turtle again when she goes to Niemeyer’s Rugged River Resort next year.

Their claws are supposed to be as keen as those of bears, yet they dig and hold rather than attack.

Also Read 21ft crocodile rumoured to have eaten 300 people on the loose A gigantic crocodile rumoured to have eaten 300 people near the Nile...