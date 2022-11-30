Math Riddles: Hard math only 1% can solve this crossword puzzle

Can you solve this math crossword in 1 minute?

No box should repeat numbers. Row A=6×3/9=2.

Vertices6 – 5 x 7 = 73+1/2. Equals 2 in column E9-4-8. Equals 13 in column FMath crossword puzzle.

Today’s math crossword is tricky. In this math puzzle series, you must fill in missing numbers from 1 to 9 so they satisfy the equations. No box should repeat numbers. Brain workout!

Can you solve this math crossword in 1 minute? Puzzle 1

Math Crossword #1 Solution

Explanation:

Before solving, remember to work from left to right and top to bottom. Solve:

In Crossword Row C, we multiply and add the missing 1-9 numbers to get 22. We test all multiplication combinations, skipping repeating products. 7 x 3 + 1 does not fulfil our equations. 7×2+8=22.

In column F, we find integers that could give us a 13. 9 – 4 + 8 = 13

3 + 1 / 2 = 2 is in Column E. Next, we go to Row A, where we already have a 3 and 9, so we have one candidate. 6 x 3 / 9 = 2

Excellent! The math crossword is 90% complete. Only one digit remains to meet the equation in column D. 6 – 5 x 7 Equals 7.

Equations horizontal:

Row A=6×3/9=2

Row B => 5 + 1 – 4 = 2

7×2+8=22

Vertices

6 – 5 x 7 = 7

3+1/2 Equals 2 in column E

9-4-8 Equals 13 in column F

Math crossword puzzle:

