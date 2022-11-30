Math Riddles: Hard math only 1% can solve this crossword puzzle 

Chinese Math Puzzle which only solved by geniuses
This arithmetic riddle is useful for students studying for examinations and working...
Today’s math crossword is tricky. In this math puzzle series, you must fill in missing numbers from 1 to 9 so they satisfy the equations. No box should repeat numbers. Brain workout!
Can you solve this math crossword in 1 minute? Puzzle 1
Math Crossword #1 Solution
Explanation:
Before solving, remember to work from left to right and top to bottom. Solve:
In Crossword Row C, we multiply and add the missing 1-9 numbers to get 22. We test all multiplication combinations, skipping repeating products. 7 x 3 + 1 does not fulfil our equations. 7×2+8=22.
In column F, we find integers that could give us a 13. 9 – 4 + 8 = 13
3 + 1 / 2 = 2 is in Column E. Next, we go to Row A, where we already have a 3 and 9, so we have one candidate. 6 x 3 / 9 = 2
Excellent! The math crossword is 90% complete. Only one digit remains to meet the equation in column D. 6 – 5 x 7 Equals 7.
Equations horizontal:
Row A=6×3/9=2
Row B => 5 + 1 – 4 = 2
7×2+8=22
Vertices
6 – 5 x 7 = 7
3+1/2 Equals 2 in column E
9-4-8 Equals 13 in column F
Math crossword puzzle:
