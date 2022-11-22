Math Riddles: Solve the challenging missing-shape puzzles

Advertisement
Another set of missing forms puzzles with a challenging difficulty level is what we have for you today. To solve the problem of missing shapes, one needs to determine which shape comes next in the sequence of shapes. Below each riddle, there are four different options to choose from.

Make use of your deductive and inductive reasoning skills to arrive at the correct conclusion. The mental capacity, logical reasoning, and psychometric or aptitude tests that you’ll encounter in competitive exams can be aced with the help of these puzzles, which are excellent preparation aid.

Puzzles involving mathematics: which of the following is the next shape in the Picture Puzzle?

Picture Puzzle #1

Picture Puzzle #2

Solution Picture Puzzle #1

Answer: B

Answer: B

