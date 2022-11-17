Memes galore as world population hits 8 billion

On Tuesday, the world’s population surpassed 8 billion. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) tweeted, “8 billion hopes. 8 billion dreams. 8 billion possibilities. Our planet is now home to 8 billion people.” “As we become 8 Billion Strong, @DieneKeita explains how a world of 8 billion is a global success story. Together we can build a world that allows 8 billion of us to thrive,” another tweet added.

As a sort of celebration began on the Internet, memes and jokes about the world population filled social media. Netizens mocked the increasing number of humans by making jokes about being stuck on a person. Some quipped that the world requires a Thanos capable of marrying half of the planet’s population. Take a look at these amusing memes on the world’s 8 billion people:

7̶ ̶b̶i̶l̶l̶i̶o̶n̶ 8 billion people in this world and you still cry over your ex. — S H R U T I ✨ (@theshrutingstar) November 15, 2022

WORLD POPULATION HITS 8 BILLION

pic.twitter.com/aiUEVtB5mw — Marvel Perfect Gifs & Clips (@MCUPerfectGifs) November 15, 2022

Me trying to find her in the population of 8 billion pic.twitter.com/NlWMbjtAAi — Prathamesh (@Gpay_karde) November 15, 2022

8 billion people in the world and i have 12 favorite people 💎 https://t.co/Oq8xXRvXON Advertisement — gen 🙂 | 🦊🍀 (@warmjunkyu) November 16, 2022

8 billion people in the world and i’m only crazy over jennie pic.twitter.com/QfMdu7dwKM — dark (@direkjennie) November 16, 2022

According to the United Nations, the world’s population could reach 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050.

The population is expected to reach 10.4 billion in the 2080s and stay there until 2100.

“It is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

According to the report, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Tanzania would account for the majority of predicted population growth up to 2050.

According to the research, global life expectancy at birth reached 72.8 years in 2019, an increase of over 9 years from 1990.

Global life expectancy is expected to reach 77.2 years by 2050. However, the least-developed countries trailed the world average by 7 years in 2021.

Furthermore, researchers claim that further temperature rises will have disastrous consequences for some nations, necessitating more effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Glaciers and ice caps are melting as a result of climate change, reducing freshwater availability. This accelerates ocean acidification, which kills coral reefs and other aquatic ecosystems.

