  • Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico marry; viral love tale video
Mariana Varela of Argentina and Fabiola Valentn of Puerto Rico met in the Miss Grand International competition in 2020.

Fabiola represented Argentina in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant. She eventually made it to the Top 10 of Miss Grand International 2020. Mariana, on the other hand, advanced to the competition’s finals after being crowned Miss Argentina in 2019.

They became friends and stayed in touch after the pageant was done. For a long time, the two have gushed about their ‘relationship’ on social media without acknowledging they were dating.

However, on October 30, they uploaded a video compilation of snippets from their two-year romance and a commentary implying that they married on October 28.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Fabiola Valentín 🌙 (@fabiolavalentinpr)

“After choosing to keep our relationship private, we open our doors to a special day. 28/10/22,” reads the caption, according to the report.

The video shows glimpses of the two models on vacation together. It even shows a preview of their huge wedding proposal.

It concludes with the couple kissing outside the Marriage Bureau in San Juan, where they married on October 28.

Since it was shared, the video has received over 2 million views.

The post has been overwhelmed with congratulatory remarks from their fans and followers, as expected.

A user wrote, “I wish you that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks.”
“Thank you for making me part of your life and accomplice of your happiness,” wrote another.
“You are a priceless treasure and I hope to keep our friendship forever,” wrote a third user.

