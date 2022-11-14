Mother urges 9-year-old daughter to have surgery to look prettier

The concept and social stigma associated with beauty do not appear to be fading. Many celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, have received plastic surgery to improve their appearance. Going under the knife to sharpen one’s nose, increase one’s cheekbones, or have plum lips has become the standard, simply to turn oneself into a desired look. Plastic surgery is a personal choice for adults, however, children under the age of 18 should never have their natural looks altered due to the hazards involved.

You’ll be surprised to read that this Japanese mother has persuaded her 9-year-old daughter to have plastic surgery to improve the appearance of her eyes. Furthermore, the daughter has agreed to her mother’s unusual request.

In an interview, the mother, Rucchi, revealed that as a youngster, she felt insecure since she didn’t have twin eyelids. In Asian countries, double eyelids are regarded as a type of beauty standard. Rucchi stated that she did not feel lovely or cute because she did not have double eyelids, unlike her younger sister, who had. As a result, the mother’s greatest concern for her daughter, Micchi, was that she not “to grow up with a complex about it.”

Furthermore, Rucchi was open about Micchi’s eyes being excessively narrow, giving the impression that she was “glaring at people.” What’s more unexpected is that Micchi, despite her young age, is willing to comply with her mother’s request. The 9-year-old remarked of the difficult and complicated plastic surgery, “If you can endure the pain of plastic surgery, that makes you a beautiful person, in my opinion.”

The mother recounted her own childhood experience, lamenting the fact that no one in their neighbourhood considered her pretty because, unlike her mother and sister, she had a monolid. “My mother and younger sister have amazingly big eyes, while I had a monolid. Everyone thought my younger sister was much cuter than me. Women in the neighbourhood blatantly just called my sister cute and gave her sweets. I’ve never been told anything like that ,” Ruchi bemoaned.

“A girl needs double eyelids. I have never seen a girl with monolid who I thought was pretty ,” the mother observed. Rucchi went under the knife at the age of 18 and said that whereas most procedures take 20 minutes, hers took around two hours since the anaesthetic failed to work correctly.

According to the source, adolescents can have plastic surgery with parental approval in Japan. Japan is also ranked as the fourth most populous country in the world, with a million people wanting to get plastic surgery. However, child psychologist Professor Tomohiro Suzuki has cautioned against having children undergo surgery at such a young age.

“You might have a more ambiguous idea of your ideal image. So even if you have plastic surgery done to get closer to your ideal image, that image might change again over time and you’ll need surgery again to get you closer to that new image,” the psychologist explained.

