  • Mystery murdered woman identified by FBI over 50 years later
  • A 37-year-old’s body was found by a young girl walking her dog in Princetown, USA.
  • Ruth Marie Terry’s dead body was found on a beach on July 26, 1974.

Police have finally found out who a woman who was brutally killed was, nearly 50 years after her death. Ruth Marie Terry’s dead body was found on a beach on July 26, 1974. Both of her hands had been cut off.

A 37-year-old’s body was found by a young girl walking her dog in Princetown, USA, according to a UK news agency.

Ruth, who was killed by a blow to the head before her killer sexually assaulted her and tried to cut off her head, was named as the victim of the longest-unsolved murder in Massachusetts.

Investigators thought that the horrible murder happened weeks before her body was found because there were no signs of a fight around or on her body.

The FBI officially named Ruth on October 31, 2022, her 86th birthday, after calling her the “Lady of the Dunes” throughout the frightening case.

The head of the FBI’s Boston office, Joseph Bonavolonta, told the Boston Globe, “This is without a doubt a major break in the investigation that will hopefully bring all of us closer to identifying the killer.”

“It was a brutal death, and for the last 48 years, investigators with the Massachusetts State Police and Provincetown Police Department have worked tirelessly to identify her through various means. We also realise that while we have identified Ruth as the victim of this horrific murder, it does not ease the pain for her family. Nothing can. But hopefully it answers some questions while we continue to look for her killer.”

Ruth, who was married with a child, was identified through DNA analysis and a careful review of historical records.

However, no arrests have been made, and local District Attorney Michael O’Keefe believes the horrific killer may have died without being brought to justice.

