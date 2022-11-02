“Naughty Big B”: Netizens mock Amitabh Bachchan’s quirky post

Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram post prompted a social media meme fiesta.

The actor has 31.7 million Instagram and 48 million Twitter followers.

BigB stars in Sooraj Barjatya’s “Uunchai” with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent post prompted a social media meme fiesta. On Sunday, BigB uploaded a selfie with a funny remark on Instagram. “The tongue can do more than words,” stated the post.

Bachchan appeared in a tongue-out guise. The legendary actor’s tweet was flooded with funny comments and laughing emojis.

“Naughty Amitji” and “Kesi naughty baatien kar rahe ho sir (”. were comments on social media. “Ghor kalyug chal rha hain!” commented another Instagrammer. “yaar bachchan ji iss umar mein ye sab” was another comment.

Take a look:

It has 626K likes and 4,600 comments. Several memes were curated quickly after the publication.

The star uses Twitter and Instagram frequently. He has 31.7 million Instagram and 48 million Twitter followers. He appeared in Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta’s family drama “GoodBye” last. The film grossed well.

BigB stars in Sooraj Barjatya’s “Uunchai” with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The film opens November 11.

He also has “The Intern” and “Project K” with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

The actor reportedly remarked that fewer admirers are gathering in front of his Jalsa home and that they are “less excited.”

BigB stated that he always takes off his shoes before meeting fans out of respect and love.

