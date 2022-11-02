Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • “Naughty Big B”: Netizens mock Amitabh Bachchan’s quirky post
“Naughty Big B”: Netizens mock Amitabh Bachchan’s quirky post

“Naughty Big B”: Netizens mock Amitabh Bachchan’s quirky post

Articles
Advertisement
“Naughty Big B”: Netizens mock Amitabh Bachchan’s quirky post

“Naughty Big B”: Netizens mock Amitabh Bachchan’s quirky post

Advertisement
  • Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram post prompted a social media meme fiesta.
  • The actor has 31.7 million Instagram and 48 million Twitter followers.
  • BigB stars in Sooraj Barjatya’s “Uunchai” with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.
Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent post prompted a social media meme fiesta. On Sunday, BigB uploaded a selfie with a funny remark on Instagram. “The tongue can do more than words,” stated the post.

Bachchan appeared in a tongue-out guise. The legendary actor’s tweet was flooded with funny comments and laughing emojis.

“Naughty Amitji” and “Kesi naughty baatien kar rahe ho sir (”. were comments on social media. “Ghor kalyug chal rha hain!” commented another Instagrammer. “yaar bachchan ji iss umar mein ye sab” was another comment.

Take a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Advertisement

It has 626K likes and 4,600 comments. Several memes were curated quickly after the publication.

The star uses Twitter and Instagram frequently. He has 31.7 million Instagram and 48 million Twitter followers. He appeared in Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta’s family drama “GoodBye” last. The film grossed well.
BigB stars in Sooraj Barjatya’s “Uunchai” with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The film opens November 11.

Advertisement

He also has “The Intern” and “Project K” with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

The actor reportedly remarked that fewer admirers are gathering in front of his Jalsa home and that they are “less excited.”

BigB stated that he always takes off his shoes before meeting fans out of respect and love.

Also Read

Amitabh Bachchan thinks the number of fan gatherings outside his home
Amitabh Bachchan thinks the number of fan gatherings outside his home

Amitabh Bachchan says his Sunday fan gatherings have become less enthusiastic. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mike Myers was inspired by Burt Bacharach to Create the
Mike Myers was inspired by Burt Bacharach to Create the "Austin Powers" film series
Karan Johar shared some inside pictures from Sidharth-Kiara's wedding
Karan Johar shared some inside pictures from Sidharth-Kiara's wedding
Christy Carlson enjoys reliving her Disney-related past and
Christy Carlson enjoys reliving her Disney-related past and "Leans into the Cringe"
Pathaan 3rd friday box office: Film Crossed Rs. 900 Crores at the global box office
Pathaan 3rd friday box office: Film Crossed Rs. 900 Crores at the global box office
Rodney Robinson was
Rodney Robinson was "shocked" to see the USC Marching Band at his wife Holly's wedding
Kiara Advani's brother posted a glimpse of his performance from sangeet ceremony
Kiara Advani's brother posted a glimpse of his performance from sangeet ceremony
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story