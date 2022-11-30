Netizens amused by old gorilla video of tub dancing

A video of a gorilla dancing and having fun in a bathtub has gone viral, and everyone loves it.

Gorillas enjoy having a good time. Their cute and humorous actions can make anyone’s day more enjoyable. They are competent and optimistic people. Now, an old video of a gorilla dancing and having fun in a bathtub has gone viral, and everyone loves it.

The short footage depicts the animal splashing water, dancing, twisting, and swirling in a blue tub. Since the video was published on Twitter by the user Fascinating, it has received over 20 million views and 29,000 likes. Time reports that the gorilla’s name is Zola and she lives at the Dallas Zoo. One can observe the animal dancing to the tune “Maniac.”

The caption of the video reads, “Throwback to this Gorilla in a pool dancing to Maniac.”

Take a look at the video:

Throwback to this Gorilla in a pool dancing to Maniac.pic.twitter.com/5qRl88JeDc — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 29, 2022

Several individuals commented on the video’s integrity. Someone wrote, “Today’s Smile maker!!! Make today a great one!”

Another Internet user said, “Dancing like its never danced before…..” A third individual said, “This is cool but DAMN that gorilla looks POWERFUL!” Someone else said, “This gorilla has a good taste in music! :P”

Numerous viewers added heart emojis in the comments area to express their admiration for the animal’s dancing abilities.

A video of a newborn gorilla resting in a deep forest and attempting to beat its chest like adult gorillas recently went viral. The infant gorilla had not yet learnt to beat his chest. Therefore, while no one was watching, the young gorilla attempted it. The lovely gorilla attempted to pound his chest in a respectable manner, but he kept sliding to the ground.

