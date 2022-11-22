Netizens love the video of rabbit playing with bedsheet

A video of a rabbit interacting with a bedsheet has gone viral on social media.

The video’s caption begins with “Mood”.

Animal videos are among the most engaging and fascinating on social media platforms. And now a video of a rabbit interacting with a bedsheet has gone viral on social media. The fact that the rabbit is attempting to arrange the sheet in order to use it as a sleeping blanket is even more intriguing.

In the seven-second clip, the rabbit can be seen jumping and holding a bedsheet in his mouth while sitting on a blue sofa. At the conclusion of the video, the animal appears to be about to fall asleep as it drapes a sheet over its body while holding it in its hands.

Yog, a Twitter account that frequently shares hilarious animal videos, shared the video. Since it was posted on Twitter on November 20, the short video has received over 2.8 million views and over 1.5 million likes. The video’s caption begins with “Mood.” The rabbit’s disposition of just going to bed resonated with many users.

Take a look at the video below:

“Oh my goodness, did you teach the bunny to do that???!!!” exclaimed one user.

A second person remarked, “On this fine Monday this is what I need.”

“This bun bun has the right idea! I want to crash on the couch with a blanket over my head!” third-party comment.

Internet user, “So much work to tuck myself in!”

“This rabbit has better control over blankets, my blanket seems to have legs,” remarked a third individual.

