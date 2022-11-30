Netizens puzzled: Why did October 1582 miss 10 days? 

It is a yearly Internet tradition to find the “glitchy” 1582 calendar.

“Bro, consult your calendar for the month of October 1582,” A likely Facebook-originated cryptic post progressively moved to Twitter and Instagram, eliciting terrifying tweets and videos along the way. The users who encountered the post reshared it with minimal commentary from their own accounts. All they said was to verify the abnormally brief month of October in 1582 on your mobile device or computer calendar.

Once one has laboriously arrived in the year 1582, nothing seems unusual. It alone exists. The 4th of October is followed by the 15th of October in 1582.

Everybody go to the year 1582 on your calendar and look at October…… 😳🤔🫣 — Tha Real Bello (@ThaRealBello) November 15, 2022

can somebody explain october in the year 1582? time is not real. pic.twitter.com/coKtv86fwT — 𝚓𝚊𝚜♡ (@jjasshole) November 14, 2022

What happened the second week of October in 1582 that y'all wanted so desperately to be erased from history, y'all snatched it out the calendar? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wTzt1oAOGB

wtf happened in 1582 october?? 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/k9ECxEHRWb — ananthuman 🍎 (@superb_stupid) November 29, 2022

As it turns out, it is a yearly Internet tradition to find the “glitchy” 1582 calendar, and the answers may be found on almost any October-related site.

American astrophysicist and science presenter Neil deGrasse Tyson became interested in the topic in 2020 when he “debunked” the Internet mystery.

“By 1582, the Julian calendar, with a Leap Day every four years, had accumulated TEN extra days relative to Earth’s orbit. So Pope Gregory jump-started his new and exquisitely accurate calendar by canceling 10 days that year, in which October 4 was followed by October 15.”

By 1582, the Julian calendar, with a Leap Day every four years, had accumulated TEN extra days relative to Earth's orbit. So Pope Gregory jump-started his new and exquisitely accurate calendar by canceling 10 days that year, in which October 4 was followed by October 15.

This user, like many others, finds it disturbing to read through 1582. There may be a need to “jump” forward from 1582.

This Shit Is Weird As Hell… Nov 1st Starts Monday But Oct 31 Ends On Wednesday. But Looking At The 12 Months, Oct Has 31 Days Until You Tap On The Month Then Some Days Disappear… Wtfffffffff….. pic.twitter.com/wlDj1zUnYc — Mrs. H🤭💍 (@breelvee_) November 15, 2022

It may be time to “jump” forward from the year 1582.

