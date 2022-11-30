Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Netizens puzzled: Why did October 1582 miss 10 days? 
Netizens puzzled: Why did October 1582 miss 10 days? 

Netizens puzzled: Why did October 1582 miss 10 days? 

Articles
Advertisement
Netizens puzzled: Why did October 1582 miss 10 days? 

Netizens puzzled: Why did October 1582 miss 10 days? 

Advertisement
  • It is a yearly Internet tradition to find the “glitchy” 1582 calendar.
  • The answers may be found on almost any October-related site.
  • American astrophysicist and science presenter Neil deGrasse Tyson became interested in the topic in 2020 when he “debunked” the mystery.
Advertisement

“Bro, consult your calendar for the month of October 1582,” A likely Facebook-originated cryptic post progressively moved to Twitter and Instagram, eliciting terrifying tweets and videos along the way. The users who encountered the post reshared it with minimal commentary from their own accounts. All they said was to verify the abnormally brief month of October in 1582 on your mobile device or computer calendar.

Once one has laboriously arrived in the year 1582, nothing seems unusual. It alone exists. The 4th of October is followed by the 15th of October in 1582.

Advertisement

Advertisement

 

As it turns out, it is a yearly Internet tradition to find the “glitchy” 1582 calendar, and the answers may be found on almost any October-related site.

American astrophysicist and science presenter Neil deGrasse Tyson became interested in the topic in 2020 when he “debunked” the Internet mystery.

“By 1582, the Julian calendar, with a Leap Day every four years, had accumulated TEN extra days relative to Earth’s orbit. So Pope Gregory jump-started his new and exquisitely accurate calendar by canceling 10 days that year, in which October 4 was followed by October 15.”

This user, like many others, finds it disturbing to read through 1582. There may be a need to “jump” forward from 1582.

Advertisement

It may be time to “jump” forward from the year 1582.

Also Read

Watch: Monkey hugs cat, Internet says “Friendship Goals”
Watch: Monkey hugs cat, Internet says “Friendship Goals”

A video of a monkey hugging and kissing a cat has gone...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story