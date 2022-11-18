Ninja Turtle Wall-Climbing Will Blow Your Mind

If you’ve seen the action comedy film Ninja Turtles, then this viral video is for you. The well-known film features three genetically mutant turtles emerging from the sewers and performing remarkable feats to safeguard the city from evil. Returning to the actual world, turtles are often thought to be slow animals. While they move at their own pace, these slow-moving invertebrates retreat inside their shells when they feel danger. Having said that, while turtles can live on land and in water, you’ll be shocked to see this one climbing a wall.

Animals Lovers, an Instagram account, posted this bizarre video on the photo-sharing app, which has social media fans baffled. “Ninja turtle!” exclaims the caption.

A newborn turtle can be seen clinging to a wall and climbing it with its four little legs in the now-viral video. The turtle appears to have magical abilities, as it achieves the unusual act with ease. From the outside, it appears like the turtle has a magnet attached to its legs that allows it to scale the high-rise wall effortlessly.

Although scaling a wall is a common occurrence in lizards, snails, and other arthropods. Internet fans were compelled to dab their eyes in bewilderment after witnessing the tiny turtle’s mind-boggling act.

Netizens swarmed to the comments section as soon as the video was posted on Instagram to give their thoughts. “Never seen that,” one person exclaimed. “How cute! Hope he/she is ok!” said another. A third person agreed with the caption and said, “Little ninja turtle.”

So far, the turtle’s odd stunt has earned over 7.6 million views and 758k likes on Instagram. This isn’t the first time turtles have been witnessed doing something unusual. Another viral YouTube video showed a bunch of turtles attempting to balance on a rock.

These animals appeared to be engaged in some sort of clan game. As the wooden logs began to tumble in the water, the turtles swayed with them until they all lost their balance and plopped into the body of water.

