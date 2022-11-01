North Korea warns follow-up to US military actions, raising WW3

North Korea has prompted new World War Three fears by threatening the United States with “stronger follow-up actions.”

The ominous warning comes in response to joint military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea, with North Korea, led by Kim Jong-Un, alleging the drills are practise for an impending invasion.

As tensions in the region rise, a spokesperson for North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement accusing the US of being the “chief culprit in destroying peace and security,” according to the Associated Press.

“If the US continuously persists in the grave military provocations, the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] will take into account more powerful follow-up measures,” the anonymous official added.

They did not define what those actions would entail, but given that the reclusive hermit state has already threatened to deploy nuclear weapons, the horrifying accusation has sparked worries of terrible military action.

According to the sources, the US-South Korean alliance has conducted “Vigilant Storm” air force manoeuvres with more than 200 jets in an effort to strengthen their defence as North Korea escalates its nuclear weapons testing.

South Korea has already warned that their northern neighbour may be prepared to explode a nuclear test device for the first time in more than five years, the last of which was set off in September 2017.

According to the South, this might assist the DPRK to get closer to its aim of developing a nuclear weapon capable of striking America.

