Norway’s night sky is illuminated by an incredibly bright meteor

Saturday’s “unusually brilliant” meteor above southwest Norway was from the Taurid bright meteor shower.
The massive cosmic fireball dubbed a bolide for its brightness, burned up completely in the atmosphere at 7 p.m. Concerned Norwegians called the police.
Morten Bilet, the founder of Norsk meteornettverk, told the media, “It was very powerful, and burned up completely in the atmosphere.”
A green meteor briefly baffled drivers in south Norway. Per Skram, 27, noticed a flash while visiting his girlfriend’s great-grandmother.
“It suddenly became bright, so I thought at first it was a car driving with high beams,” the eyewitness told the local media.
“But then I looked up at the sky, and there was a massive, flaming light that shot across the sky with a long, blue tail behind it.”
Take a look at the video:
Norwegian meteorologists believe the blazing rock was a meteorite. A meteorite is a meteoroid that survives its drop through Earth’s atmosphere. Norsk meteornettverk claimed Saturday’s burning debris was from the northern Taurids, however many skywatchers mistook it with the Leonids, which are also active.
“The Taurids do not produce as many meteors as the Leonids but the Taurids occasionally produce very powerful meteors, like this one,” it said.
