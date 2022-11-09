Norwegian Princess marries American shaman and give up her title

Advertisement
Articles
Some claim that love has the power to move mountains and soften the hardest hearts. At least for some people, this is true. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise just gave up her royal rank for love.

The Princess of Norway announced on Tuesday that she is no longer representing the Norwegian royal family.

“I have decided that at the present time I will no longer carry out official duties for the royal household,” said the 51-year-old princess. She added that the decision was made to “create peace around the royal household.”

Following her engagement, Louise made the comment after several doubts were raised regarding her and her fiancé’s place in the royal family.

In June, Louise proposed to her American lover, Durek Verrett. He describes himself as a shaman and healer on his website.

The palace confirmed the news and also declared that Louise would no longer use her royal title or refer to royal on social media or in any commercial setting. Previously, the Princess and her fiancé were accused of commercialising her royal status and promoting various medicinal methods. “I believe that alternative methods can be an important supplement to the established medicine,” the Princess stated on Instagram.

 

Louise was the fourth in line to the throne of Norway. Her father, King Harald, also spoke out against his daughter’s departure from the royal family. “I am sorry that the princess will no longer represent the royal house,” he said. The decision was unanimous, according to the Queen.

From her former marriage, the Princess has three daughters. She allegedly intends to relocate to California.

Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
