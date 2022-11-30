‘One, Two, Buckle My Shoe!’ Little girl singing while snowboarding

Rainbow-and-unicorn-clad child sang the number song During her parents’ recording.

‘One, two, buckle my shoe; three, four, shut the door..’ Childhood rhymes like this make us remember wonderful childhood moments. In our leisure time, we recited our favourite school poetry, didn’t we? In a popular video, a girl recites a poem while snowboarding. In the clip, the child was shown enjoying the activity while singing along.

Rowley Adventures uploaded the Instagram video of the cute girl who was too enthusiastic for the physically tough sport. The rainbow-and-unicorn-clad child sang “the number song” “During her parents’ recording. “1 2 buckle my shoe, 3 4 shut the door..” Little girl sang while snowboarding downhill. When she reached lines 9 and 10, she sped up and yelled, “Too much speed, aaahh!”. less She collapsed on snow, ending the clip cutely.

This girl displayed talent in a charming and inspiring way, and the internet loves her. Even the user wrote about the viral video on social media. Also, “…her rainbow outerwear is not any form of statement, she’s 5, and she loves rainbows and unicorns. Heck so do we! What we’d give to ride a unicorn on a rainbow!”

The adorable video has captivated the hearts of online viewers, who couldn’t stop gushing over this cute child’s ‘colourful’ try at the sport. “this is one of the best videos in existence I mean I couldn’t love something more than I love this. Soooo much love to you guys and she’s so amazing and gifted,” commented a user. Another one also said, “Let those rainbows and unicorns be exactly what they are. Colors and fantasy.” She makes the world more competitive and interesting.

