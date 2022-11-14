Optical Illusion: 2% of individuals can spot all the women

What is a day without a difficult or awe-inspiring optical illusion? Dull.

We’ve become so accustomed to seeing visual puzzles on a daily basis that a day without them feels strange and empty.

But just when you believe you’ve seen and solved all baffling optical illusions, another one appears to pique your interest.

Many people have been perplexed by a depiction by Ukrainian artist Oleg Shupliak since few can identify the entire number of women in the artwork.

According to statistics, only 2% of people have been able to break the illusion so far.

Some people saw four women in the drawing, but most couldn’t see past two.

How many do you notice?

The image depicts a female with thick and wavy hair wearing a flowing outfit. She appears to be on the phone and is smiling.

If you look at her right arm (the one she’s holding her phone with), you’ll notice a nose, lips, and eyelashes.

A proper facial shape can be seen on the arm if you look closely.

That brings the total to two. But where are the other two?

The third lady is tough to locate. You should probably zoom in on the main lady’s right hand.

The woman’s right hand has a little face near her cheek. That makes three.

The fourth one has significant detail. Take a look at the pair of lips immediately over the main lady’s tummy. The entire image is of a woman.

