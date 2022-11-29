Optical Illusion: Can you find the magician’s rabbit in 11 seconds!

Psychoanalysis uses optical illusions to examine how people perceive things.

An optical illusion is a shape-shifting image of an object, painting, or person that challenges the brain’s perception.

Find the hidden rabbit in this optical illusion and see if you can find the magician’s rabbit.

IQ Test Optical Illusion: Can You Find the Rabbit?

The above image was a brainteaser for kids. People gathered in a hall for this optical illusion. During the magician’s presentation, his rabbit escaped and is now hiding. People are amazed and wondering why the magician’s hat is empty. The magician had to pull out the rabbit.

This optical illusion’s trickiest element is finding the magician’s rabbit. Only 1% can find the second animal in this photograph. This visual illusion tests your IQ. An IQ test is the best way to determine your IQ.

Not in the hat! Then where is the rabbit?

Examine this optical illusion. “The bunny is not in the hat!” reads the problem. “Where’s she?” Find the hidden rabbit. Finding the hidden rabbit may seem impossible. If you look closely, the magician’s rabbit is hidden under the stage lights. The rabbit is circled in the bottom right corner.

