  • Optical Illusion: Can You Spot This Crocodile in 15 Seconds?
Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in recent years, leaving netizens perplexed. Optical illusions are always entertaining to unravel, whether it’s a picture puzzle or something concealed inside an artwork. The goal of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image in front of you as well as your observation skills. On social media, an image of a lake is going popular, challenging people to spot a saltwater crocodile hiding in plain sight.

This is the most challenging problem we’ve encountered in a long time, as it is stated that the concealed crocodile can only be spotted by 1% of individuals in the allotted time. A lake is surrounded by trees and grass in the puzzle image. A crocodile is hiding in the water somewhere in this image, preparing to ambush its prey, although it is difficult to spot.

Do you dare to solve this brain teaser in less than 12 seconds? Examine the optical illusion image above carefully.

Spot This Crocodile in 15 Seconds

Viewers were perplexed because the majority of them could not find the concealed cat inside the time restriction, no matter how long they peered at the image. So, here’s a solution that will make it easier for you to find it.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION

Look closely in the middle right corner of the image, near the fallen tree trunk. The crocodile’s head is just visible above the surface of the water. If you’re still having trouble finding it, the hidden croc is circled in the image below.

Optical Illusion: Which way is this cat going?
Optical Illusion: Which way is this cat going?

Optical Illusion: The illusionary image posted on Twitter challenges people to figure...

