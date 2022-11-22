Optical illusion: Find the lizard in 15 seconds with your eagle eyes

Optical illusions are popular online amusement for netizens.

Challenge gives you 15 seconds to find a camouflaged lizard hiding in an image.

Optical illusions may increase concentration and observational skills, say researchers.

Advertisement

Optical illusions are popular online amusement. It’s popular for fooling the brain. Netizens appreciate optical illusion tasks as a method to entertain themselves and display their intelligence. Fresh and imaginative optical illusion tasks online indicate their popularity.

Optical illusions may increase concentration and observational skills, say some researchers. It tests your observational skills.

Then try this optical illusion challenge. Find the Lizard in 15 Seconds!

As the title suggests, the image above shows a lizard sheltering in a garden. This task gives you 15 seconds.

The lizard can be anywhere in the image. Optical illusions test observation and intelligence. It’s a terrific approach to assessing intelligence, but not the only one. Professionally-designed IQ tests are the best approach to determining your IQ.

Advertisement

15 Seconds to Find the Lizard?

Camouflaged lizards are hard to spot. They favour warmer temperatures since they can’t regulate it. Your 15-second job to find the lizard is almost finished. Who’s seen the lizard?

Go! It’s almost over. Some of you may have seen the lizard, while others haven’t.

Lizard Solution

A circle helps identify the lizard.

Advertisement

Also Read Optical Illusion: Only 5% of people can see the lipstick in 15 seconds The image shows Lipstick hiding in the Dining Area. Only 5% can...