Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Optical Illusion: Find the odd thing in picture in 11 seconds
Optical Illusion: Find the odd thing in picture in 11 seconds

Optical Illusion: Find the odd thing in picture in 11 seconds

Articles
Advertisement
Optical Illusion: Find the odd thing in picture in 11 seconds

Optical Illusion: Find the odd thing in picture in 11 seconds

Advertisement

Optical Illusion: For people who appreciate playing interesting games and puzzles, this brain conundrum is for you. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or problem more engaging by requiring creative thinking to solve. They are frequently used to assess our intelligence level. When solving these riddles, you must think outside the box and analyse the problem differently. Because the solution will not be directly in front of you, you must utilise your creative imagination to find it. So, we’ve created an intriguing brain teaser in which you must find the odd one out in the image.

Optical Illusion – Find the oddball in 11 seconds

You must identify the odd one thing or animal that does not belong to the group in the image above. Within 11 seconds, a sharp mind can spot the odd one out. You must carefully examine the image before answering the question since the answer is not as simple as you believe. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser are provided directly below the question, so don’t scroll too far and cheat!

The answer is concealed in the names of the objects and animals in the image.

Advertisement

Answer

In this brain puzzle, you must identify one thing or animal that is distinct from the rest. There are six squares, and each one has an object or an animal. To discover the odd one in 11 seconds, you must swiftly scan all of the squares. Let’s go over the items and creatures housed in each square:

  • Bread
  • Bicycle
  • Cat
    • Advertisement
  • Bunny
  • Bed
  • Butterfly

So the cat is the odd one out in this photo. Except for the cat, all of the items in the squares begin with the letter B.

Advertisement

Also Read

Optical Illusions: Can you find the hidden frog in 15 seconds?
Optical Illusions: Can you find the hidden frog in 15 seconds?

Optical Illusions: Due to their capacity to capture viewers' attention while deceiving...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Word Search Puzzle: Spot 6 words in the image in 37 seconds
Word Search Puzzle: Spot 6 words in the image in 37 seconds
Math Riddles: For a quick break, try these mathematical puzzles!
Math Riddles: For a quick break, try these mathematical puzzles!
Optical Illusion: Face you see first in picture reveals your Inner Mind
Optical Illusion: Face you see first in picture reveals your Inner Mind
Brain Teaser: Spot the murderer at the restaurant in 5 seconds
Brain Teaser: Spot the murderer at the restaurant in 5 seconds
Watch Video: A Cat tied to bench will blow your mind
Watch Video: A Cat tied to bench will blow your mind
Lilly Singh makes Hailer Bieber dance on 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'
Lilly Singh makes Hailer Bieber dance on 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story