Optical Illusion: Find the Parrot Hidden Among the Mangoes

An optical illusion photograph has gone viral on the internet. Social media users are baffled and unable to locate the concealed parrot among the mangoes.

A large pile of red and green mangoes is depicted in the photograph. If you look closely at the image, you can see a parrot camouflaging because it is the same colour.

Have you found the parrot? The parrot is circled in the upper left corner of the photograph.

Optical illusions are entertaining to solve, which is why there are so many of them on the internet. These illusions aid in testing your vision, concentration, and attention to detail.

Optical illusions are common in modern internet culture, with many photographs being shared and reviewed online. There is even a website dedicated to these illusions, with an annual competition. The event, according to the website for the ‘Best Illusion Of The Year Contest,’ is a celebration of illusions and perception “created by the ingenuity of the world’s premier illusion creators.” The illusion community is made up of “visual scientists, ophthalmologists, neurologists, and artists,” according to the website.

The contest is sponsored by the Neural Correlate Society (NCS), a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting scientific study “into the neural correlates of perception and cognition.” The group serves “a community of perception scientists, ophthalmologists, neurologists, and artists who use a variety of methods to help discover the underpinnings of illusory perception,” according to the website.

