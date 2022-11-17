Optical Illusion: Only 1% can locate the lipstick in 10 seconds

Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in recent years, leaving netizens perplexed. Optical illusions are always entertaining to unravel, whether it’s a picture puzzle or something concealed inside an artwork. The goal of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image in front of you as well as your observation skills. A photo of a dining room/kitchen is going viral on social media, with people challenged to find lipstick hidden in plain sight.

This is the most challenging problem we’ve encountered in a long time, as it is stated that the concealed crocodile can only be spotted by 1% of individuals in the allotted time. The puzzle image depicts a cute yellow kitchen area with blue counters and shelves full of utensils and fruits. A misplaced lipstick is hidden somewhere in this image where it does not belong, but it is not easy to find.

Do you think you can solve this brain teaser in under 11 seconds? Examine the optical illusion image above carefully.

FIND THE LIPSTICK HIDDEN INSIDE THIS KITCHEN

Viewers were perplexed since, no matter how long they glanced at the image, the majority of them were unable to locate the hidden lipstick within the time restriction. So, here’s a solution that will make it easier for you to find it.

Look closely at the centre of the image, near the cereal box. The lipstick can be seen in the milk bowl. If you’re still having trouble finding it, the missing lipstick is circled in the image below.

