Optical Illusion: Spot the polar bear in 20 seconds!

This is the most challenging problem we’ve encountered in a long time, as it is stated that the concealed crocodile can only be spotted by 1% of individuals in the allotted time. The puzzle image depicts a frozen lake with dense snow covering the ground and trees. A polar bear is camouflaged in the snow somewhere in this image, but it’s difficult to spot.

Do you think you can solve this brain teaser in under 20 seconds? Examine the optical illusion image above carefully.

SPOT THE POLAR BEAR HIDDEN INSIDE THIS PICTURE

Viewers were perplexed because, no matter how hard they looked, they couldn’t discover the massive polar bear inside the time limit. So, here’s a solution that will make it easier for you to find it.

SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION

Look closely at the bottom left of the image, just behind the massive boulder. The polar bear’s head and torso can be seen in the backdrop. If you’re still having trouble finding it, the polar bear is circled in the image below.

