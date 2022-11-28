Optical Illusion: Spot the polar bear in 20 seconds!

Advertisement
Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in recent years, leaving netizens perplexed. Optical illusions are always entertaining to unravel, whether it’s a picture puzzle or something concealed inside an artwork. The goal of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image in front of you as well as your observation skills. On social media, a photograph of a pond is going viral, challenging people to find a butterfly lurking in plain sight.

This is the most challenging problem we’ve encountered in a long time, as it is stated that the concealed crocodile can only be spotted by 1% of individuals in the allotted time. The puzzle image depicts a frozen lake with dense snow covering the ground and trees. A polar bear is camouflaged in the snow somewhere in this image, but it’s difficult to spot.

Do you think you can solve this brain teaser in under 20 seconds? Examine the optical illusion image above carefully.

SPOT THE POLAR BEAR HIDDEN INSIDE THIS PICTURE

Viewers were perplexed because, no matter how hard they looked, they couldn’t discover the massive polar bear inside the time limit. So, here’s a solution that will make it easier for you to find it.

SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION

Look closely at the bottom left of the image, just behind the massive boulder. The polar bear’s head and torso can be seen in the backdrop. If you’re still having trouble finding it, the polar bear is circled in the image below.

Optical Illusion: Can you find the lost dog in 15 seconds?
Optical Illusion: Can you find the lost dog in 15 seconds?

There are many different kinds of optical illusions, such as physical, physiological,...

